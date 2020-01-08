Adam’s I-270 Forecast for 1.8.20

Wintry weather sticks around through Thursday, but a big warm-up awaits us this weekend.

Happy Wednesday, everyone! Following yesterday’s snow, we’re off to a wintry start to the day with several inches of snow on the ground and icy conditions at times on untreated roadways. Please be careful as you go about your day. Thankfully, temperatures today climb a decent bit above freezing, so this will help melt away some of that snow. Anything that melts, however, will refreeze overnight with lows falling well into the mid teens in many areas. As a result, we’ll have to keep an eye on the roads once more on Thursday for more areas of black ice. One more cold day is on the way tomorrow, but a big change is on the way by the end of the week.

High pressure will slide eastward on Friday, allowing southerly flow to set up shop once more in the Mid-Atlantic. This will help temperatures climb back into the 50s by the end of the work and school week. A slow moving cold front will approach the area by the weekend, keeping rain chances in place…especially on Saturday. Temperatures will climb well into the 60s on Saturday before this front finally moves through on Sunday. Even after the frontal passage, temperatures will remain well above average for this time of year with a few more chances for rain possible going into the middle of next week.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs: 34-39. West winds at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts may reach 40 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows: 14-19. West winds around 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Friday: Increasing cloudiness with late rain possible. Highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered showers likely. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday: A few morning showers, then gradual clearing. Highs in the upper 50s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs on either side of 50 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the low 50s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt