Adam’s I-270 Forecast for 1.7.20

Wintry weather makes a rare appearance today, impacting the evening commute with some snow. We're cold into Thursday before we warm up this weekend.

Happy Tuesday, everyone! While the day gets off to a quiet start, we’ll have to watch the afternoon and evening rather closely. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the entire region through Tuesday evening as we watch a quick-hitting low pressure system race through the area. While amounts aren’t expected to be too high on the scale (In general, we’re looking at 1-3” of snow through the Shenandoah Valley with an inch or so toward the Beltway…where this starts as rain before switching to snow), it’s the timing that may be problematic. The evening commute will likely be slick at times, so please be careful as you go about the end of your day. A weak cold front will move through the area on Wednesday, sending a reinforcing shot of cold air our way through Thursday.

Warmer temperatures return by Friday, so any snow we see on Tuesday will not have much of a chance to survive beyond Thursday. Between temperatures climbing well above average for this time of year and rain arriving by the weekend, we won’t be able to enjoy these wintry conditions for very long. If you like your January days in the 50s and 60s, you’ll enjoy our run of weather that we have on the way from Friday through Sunday.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Cloudy with snow showers likely. Highs: 33-38. Winds will be light and variable. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible, especially northwest of the DC metro region.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 24-29. West winds around 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and windy with a few morning flurries possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Gusts may reach 35 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Friday: Increasing cloudiness with evening rain possible. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Saturday: Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the low 60s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Perhaps a shower or two. Highs in the upper 40s.

Stay safe, and have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt