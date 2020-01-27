Adam’s I-270 Forecast for 1.27.20

Beyond a bit of a breeze today, much of the work and school week is dry and quiet.

Happy Monday, everyone! I hope you were able to enjoy the weekend. We’ll have plenty of cloud cover on the way today as an upper-level trough pivots through the Northeast. While we do remain dry, it’ll also be a bit breezy at times. Highs should struggle to reach 50 degrees in many locations, though we may reach that mark toward the DC metro region. High pressure returns as we go into the middle of the week. Sunshine won’t be completely in place tomorrow, but it’ll still be a solid piece of improvement. A few upslope snow showers are possible out west, but much of the area should remain dry.

Overall, high pressure holds steady through the second half of the work and school week. Temperatures take a bit of a step backward for your Wednesday and Thursday, but we’re back in the mid 40s by Friday and the weekend. Speaking of which, we’ll have to keep an eye on the first half of the weekend. A developing area of low pressure will attempt to make itself known with a rain/snow chance moving into the area at this time. There are a lot of variables and moving pieces to this proverbial puzzle, so this is subject to change and revision as we get closer to Saturday. For now, keep this in mind of you have any outdoor plans.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs: 43-48. Southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph. Gusts may reach 20 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 30-35. Northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and brisk. Highs in the low 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Friday: Increasing cloudiness. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Perhaps a morning flurry. Highs in the mid 40s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt





