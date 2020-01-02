Adam’s I-270 Forecast for 1.2.20

Warm and soggy weather lasts into Saturday, while next week starts off chilly and dry.

Happy Thursday, everyone! Clear skies will stick around through the morning, but don’t get used to these pleasant conditions. While we do warm up into the low 50s for high temperatures today, cloud cover will gradually increase from southwest to northeast ahead of low pressure. This system will send rain our way after sunset, so the day should remain dry. Periods of rain are likely from the overnight period through Friday, so have your rain gear ready. There will be some breaks in the action on Friday, so the whole day is not a wash-out, but you’ll still want to know where your umbrella is located.

Highs remain well above average through the end of the weekend and even into the first half of the weekend. A cold front will move into the area on Saturday, keeping rain chances in place through the afternoon. Cold air will filter into the region by Sunday and stick around through the start of next week. Upslope snow is possible on Sunday as westerly winds set up shop along the Allegheny Front, but the rest of the area should remain dry. High pressure moves in through Monday, but we have a quick-hitting front that will race through the area on Tuesday. A few rain and snow showers are possible, but that should be an exception to the overall rule. Cooler temperatures hold steady through the middle of next week.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:



Today: Increasing cloudiness. Highs: 51-56. South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy with rain likely. Lows: 39-44. South winds around 5 mph.

Friday: Cloudy with periods of rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday: Gradual clearing. Highs in the low 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a few rain or snow showers possible. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt