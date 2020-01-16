Adam’s I-270 Forecast for 1.16.20

Windy weather holds steady through Friday as we watch Saturday's outlook closely. Cold weather lasts into next week.

Happy Thursday, everyone! Last night’s cold front will continue to push eastward, allowing high pressure to begin to make its move into the Eastern U.S. Its associated area of low pressure will continue to intensify to our northeast as high pressure moves in, putting us underneath what is called a pressure gradient (A difference between high and low pressure). As a result, we’ll have a rather windy day across the region. Gusts may reach and exceed 40 to 50 mph, prompting a wind advisory for areas along and just west of I-81. A few snow showers are possible in the westernmost counties via upslope flow, but most of the region should remain dry and sunny otherwise.

High pressure holds steady through Friday, keeping cold air very much in place. Highs tomorrow may not get out of the mid 30s, which sets the stage for Saturday. Cold air will be in place at the surface as moisture initially arrives, so we’ll start with snow in the area. With that said, warm air will run over this aloft. As we go later into the day, any snow will likely switch to a mix and then eventually all rain. As a result, a wintry mess is still in the cards for Saturday. Keep an eye out for updates.

Following the first half of the weekend, we’re in for a big cool down that lasts through the middle of next week. Highs from Sunday through next Wednesday will range from the upper 20s to the mid 30s, with overnight lows in the teens. Conditions will be calmer with high pressure on the way.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. Perhaps a flurry or two. Highs: 42-47. Northwest winds at 15 to 20 mph. Gusts may reach 45 to 50 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and windy. Lows: 22-27. Northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. Gusts may reach 40 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Saturday: Cloudy with a wintry mix likely. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

MLK Day: Sunny and cold. Highs in the upper 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 30 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 30s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt