Adam’s I-270 Forecast for 01.01.19

Good morning, and Happy New Year! We’re starting 2019 with weather that seemed to be rather elusive last year: Dry weather. Yesterday’s system will continue to push eastward, sending a cold front through the area as well. It’s a dry front, but we do have mild weather ahead of the boundary. Highs for the first day of the month should easily get into the 50’s in many areas. High pressure should keep us dry through Wednesday, though cloud cover will be rather stubborn through the middle of the week. Low pressure to our south will try to kick a few rain showers our way on Wednesday night, with chances increasing the further south you go. Highs on both Wednesday and Thursday will struggle to get much above the mid 40’s.

Our first solid chance for rain comes along by Friday into Saturday. Low pressure will moves into the region and spread rain our way from southwest to northeast as we head into the weekend. Flooding concerns shouldn’t arise from this, as rainfall rates should stay in the light to moderate range. The only “Fly in the Ointment” here could be a few mountain snow showers on Saturday, but coverage and intensity aren’t all that impressive. High pressure returns by Sunday. All the while, temperatures remain well above average for this time of year.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy and mild. Highs: 51-56. Northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph with gusts approaching 30 mph.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness. Lows: 31-36. Northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few rain showers overnight are possible. Highs in the low to mid 40’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40’s.

Friday: Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40’s.

Saturday: Cloudy with rain likely. Highs around 50 degrees.

Sunday: Becoming partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40’s to low 50’s.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny once more. Highs in the upper 40’s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt