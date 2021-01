Above normal temperatures will be with us Wednesday and Thursday

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! OVERNIGHT, IT MIGHT NOT GET QUITE AS COLD AS LAST NIGHT, BUT WE SHOULD STILL BE BELOW FREEZING EVERYWHERE, UNDER SKIES CLEAR AND LIGHT WINDS. TEMPS LOOK TO RANGE FROM THE MID-20S TO AROUND FREEZING. WEDNESDAY, WE START COLD AND THE DAY WILL FEATURE SUNNY SKIES, BUT SOME HIGH CLOUDS WILL START TO FILTER INTO THE AREA LATER INTO THE DAY AND NIGHT. HIGHS WEDNESDAY SHOULD MANAGE TO GET A TOUCH ABOVE TODAY, WITH SOME AREAS SOUTHWEST OF DC (AWAY FROM THE BAY/POTOMAC) HAVING A GOOD SHOT AT LOW 50S.

LATE IN THE WEEK, A STORM SYSTEM OVER THE GREAT LAKES WILL HELP TO DRIVE A COLD FRONT THROUGH THE REGION BRINGING THE POTENTIAL FOR A LITTLE WINTRY MIX OF RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS WHICH WILL CARRY INTO EARLY SATURDAY. BEHIND THE FRONT, A RESURGENCE OF CHILLY AIR LOOKS TO DROP IN AND PAY US A VISIT AS WE CLOSE OUT THE WEEKEND AND START A NEW WEEK. THURSDAY, UNDER MOSTLY SKIES AND A SOUTHWEST WIND, TEMPERATURES SHOULD MODERATE A BIT MORE, WITH LOW-MID 50S BECOMING WIDESPREAD.

TONIGHT: CLEAR AND COLD. LOWS RANGE FROM 25-33 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: SUNNY TO MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES. HIGHS IN THE 40S & 50S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH DEVELOPING LATE DAY RAIN/SNOWSHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SOME LIGHT SHOWERS EARLY, THEN GRADUAL CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE LOW 40S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, BREEZY AND CHILLY. HIGHS AROUND 40 DEGREES.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS. HIGHS IN THE LOW 40S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!