A windy Friday and a freezing Friday night

Another windy day is on tap with gusts up to 50-55 mph possible as we go through the day. Highs will struggle to make it into the 50’s, and several of us will remain in the 40’s! Temperatures will try to raise the mercury Saturday with a wind turning southerly late during the day. Winds may gust up to 20 mph out of the west-northwest before switching over to a southerly wind overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Sunday looks sunny to start, but clouds will increase during the day, giving us a chance of rain late Sunday afternoon and evening. There is a slight chance of sprinkles during the morning, but precipitation will become more likely Sunday into Monday. We could potentially see an inch of rain on Monday. Temperatures will rise into the 70’s briefly before falling back below average Tuesday.

Temperatures will return into the 50’s on Tuesday as another push of cold air remains settles into the area as we head into mid-April.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds with windy conditions. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 20-30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

Friday night: Clouds will clear out, while bitterly cold temperatures set in. Lows will fall into the low to mid 30’s. A Freeze Watch is in effect. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Saturday: Expect more sunshine and a bit of a breeze with winds gusting up to 20 mph. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Sunday: Increasing cloud cover as rain arrives late in the day. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Monday: Overcast skies with rain likely. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 50’s.

Wednesday: Plan for a mix of clouds with highs in the low to mid 50’s.

Thursday: Anticipate partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 50’s.

Have a fantastic weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen