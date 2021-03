A warm and wetter week coming up

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! CLOUDS WILL BE ON THE INCREASE, ESPECIALLY AFTER MIDNIGHT, BUT OUR WEATHER WILL STAY DRY UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING. TONIGHT, UNDER PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES, TEMPERATURES LOOK TO RANGE FROM THE MID-30S IN THE MOUNTAINS TO THE MID-40S IN AND AROUND THE BELTWAY. AS A DOME OF HIGH-PRESSURE TO THE NORTH BEGINS TO LOSE ITS GRIP OVER THE AREA TUESDAY, MORE CLOUDS WILL BE ON THE INCREASE, WITH SOME SPOTTY RAIN SHOWERS DEVELOPING TUESDAY NIGHT AND CONTINUING INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING. THE THREAT FOR LIGHT RAIN PERSISTS THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON WITH SKIES REMAINING MOSTLY CLOUDY GIVEN THE PERSISTENCE OF A SOUTHEASTERLY WIND DIRECTION. EXPECTED HIGHS STAY VERY CLOSE TO WHERE THEY WERE ON TUESDAY WHICH IS SOME FIVE DEGREES ABOVE NORMAL.

THE WEATHER PATTERN BECOMES MORE ACTIVE LATE IN THE WEEK, CONTINUING THROUGH AT LEAST NEXT WEEKEND. THURSDAY, LOOKS TO BE MAINLY DRY, BUT MOSTLY CLOUDY AND GETTING EVEN MILDER UNDER A SOUTHWEST WIND. TEMPERATURES WILL RUN WELL ABOVE NORMAL FOR LATE MARCH, WITH HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 70S, EXCEPT FOR THE MOUNTAINS. ON FRIDAY, A STRONG COLD FRONT WILL MOVE THROUGH THE AREA SOMETIME DURING THE DAY AND DEPENDING UPON THE HOUR IT PASSES, WILL DEPEND UPON IF WE SEE ANY STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS. IF THE FRONT HOLDS OFF UNTIL LATER IN THE DAY, MANY SPOTS WILL LIKELY MAKE A RUN AT 80 DEGREES AND WITH THE WARM AND HUMID AIR MASS IN PLACE, SOME STORMS COULD DEVELOP AHEAD OF THE FRONT. IF THE FRONT CROSSES OUR AREA EARLY IN THE DAY, WE SHOULD NOT SEE MUCH IF ANY SEVERE STORMS. RIGHT NOW, IT IS TOO FAR OUT TO TELL WHICH WEATHER SCENARIO PLAYS OUT, BUT REGARDLESS OF ANY STORMS, GUSTY WINDS ARE EXPECTED ACROSS THE AREA. OUR WEATHER WILL TURN SLIGHTLY COOLER BEHIND THE FRONT FOR SATURDAY BUT STILL REMAIN WELL ABOVE AVERAGE FOR LATE MARCH. SATURDAY APPEARS TO BE THE QUIETER OF THE TWO DAYS THIS UPCOMING WEEKEND, WITH THE NEXT SYSTEM WILL MOVE INTO THE AREA BY LATER SUNDAY.

TONIGHT: CLEAR EARLY WITH CLOUDS INCREASING OVERNIGHT. LOWS RANGING BETWEEN 34-46 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY EARLY SPOTTY SHOWERS, OTHERWISE CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A SPOT SHOWER. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH AFTERNOON/EVENING RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND COOLER. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!