A sunny start to your weekend

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD FRIDAY! SCATTERED SHOWERS HAVE PIN WHEELED AROUND A SLOW MOVING SURFACE STORM THIS MORNING, BUT AS THE STORM CONTINUES TO PIVOT AWAY FROM OUR REGION, MORE BREAKS IN THE CLOUDS HAVE BEEN SEEN THIS AFTERNOON. IN THE WAKE OF THIS FEATURE THOUGH, WE WON’T SEE THE SKY BECOME TOO SUNNY AS THE UPPER-LEVEL PART OF THE STORM MOVES ACROSS THE AREA LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND INTO THIS EVENING. AS A RESULT, THERE IS THE POTENTIAL FOR ISOLATED TO SCATTERED SHOWERS, ESPECIALLY IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA. ALL SHOWERS WILL DIMINISH BY EARLY TO MID-EVENING AND PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES WILL BE SEEN. OVERNIGHT LOWS ARE FORECAST TO DROPPING DOWN INTO THE 40S IN ALL AREAS.

SATURDAY, HIGH PRESSURE WILL BRIEFLY MOVE INTO OUR REGION LEADING TO DRY CONDITIONS AND A TREND UPWARDS IN TEMPERATURES. AFTERNOON HIGHS ARE FORECAST TO BE IN THE UPPER 60S AND THE LOWER 70S WITH OVERNIGHT LOWS IN THE 50S. A WARM FRONT WILL MOVE TO THE NORTH OF OUR REGION EARLY ON SUNDAY, BRINGING A SOUTHWESTERLY WIND AND EVEN WARMER TEMPS TO OUR AREA. AS THIS BOUNDARY FLUCTUATES OVER OUR REGION, THERE IS A CHANCE OF SCATTERED STORMS TO GO ALONG WITH THE RAIN. THE STRONGEST THUNDERSTORMS ARE FORECAST TO DEVELOP OVER CENTRAL VIRGINIA, BUT I AM NOT RULING OUT THE CHANCE OF A STRONGER STORM ANYWHERE SUNDAY AFTERNOON. CURRENTLY, FORECAST MODELS ARE SHOWING BETWEEN 0.25 AND 0.5 INCHES OF RAIN POSSIBLE WITH THIS QUICK MOVING STORM SYSTEM. BEHIND THIS SUNDAY STORM, DRIER AND SUNNIER SKIES ARE IN THE WORKS, AS HIGH PRESSURE TO THE NORTH CONTROLS THE WEATHER PATTERN.

.

TONIGHT: VARIABLY CLOUDY SKIES. LOWS IN THE 40S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED RAIN SHOWERS AND SOME THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

MONDAY – TUESDAY: SUNNY TO PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

WEDNESDAY – THURSDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50S TO MID-60S.

HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND!