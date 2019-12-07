A sunny drive Sunday turns cloudy by night

Temperatures will rise into the low to mid 40's.

Good evening! We had a chilly but sunny day today, perfect for doing holiday errands or even staying inside with cocoa and a good book. The high temperature peaked at 41 degrees in Hagerstown, and temperatures will remain cold into tomorrow with a high of only 43 degrees. On the bright side, the sun will stick around, too. As we head into the beginning of the workweek, we will, unfortunately, see precipitation move into the area.

A cold front developing to our south will move northward over our area on Monday, followed by a cold front moving through Tuesday into Wednesday. These fronts are associated with a low-pressure system developing over the central United States that will move toward New England over the next few days. The passing of this system will bring rain Monday and Tuesday and a possible wintry mix Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

Arctic high pressure will build midweek following the passing cold front. Temperatures will drop into the 30’s to near 40 for the second half of the workweek. On Friday, there is a chance for an icy mix with the colder temperatures in place; however, chances are slim. Friday is still a ways away, and we will continue to track the system. Keep an eye out for updated forecasts as we get closer to the end of the week!

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear with a low of 26 degrees.

Sunday: Skies will be mostly sunny with a high of 44. Morning frost is possible.

Monday: Expect rain and a high in the low 50’s.

Tuesday: Expect rain and a high in the upper 40’s.

Wednesday: Skies will be mostly cloudy with a possible morning flurry. The high temperature will be near 40.

Thursday: Skies will be clear with a high in the low-to-mid 30’s.

Friday: Skies will be mostly sunny with a high in the upper 30’s.

Saturday: Skies will be partly cloudy with a high in the low 40’s

Have a good Sunday!