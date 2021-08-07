A sprinkle of rain possible over the weekend

While many of us will remain dry today, especially across the Blue Ridge Mountains westward, areas near D.C. southward will see a thunderous shower with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The Blue Ridge Mountains and surrounding valleys may see a sprinkle of rain Sunday, with pop-up rainfall possible. Not everyone will see rain, though. There may be a better chance of rain between Tuesday and Thursday.

We return to heat and humidity this week, with highs returning into the 90s. Lows during the overnight will remain in the 60s Sunday and Monday morning. They will warm into the 70s beginning Tuesday morning as heat and humidity sink into the region lasting through at least Friday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 80s with a chance of rain D.C. southward along the I-95 and southern Maryland.

Sunday: A few clouds may break after a chance of showers along the Blue Ridge Mountains and surrounding valleys. Highs will be in the 90s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 90s.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds with thundershowers possible. Highs will be in the 90s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with possible thundershowers. Highs will be in the 90s.

Thursday: Thundershowers possible with highs in the 90s.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds with a possible thundershower. Highs will be in the 90s.

Have a good weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen