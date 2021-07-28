A spot shower is possible overnight, but a much better chance of rain and storms Thursday

Tonight, the first of two fronts will approach the region. Scattered showers and storms are possible up until the midnight hour, before going partly cloudy. Forecasted overnight low temperatures look to range from the mid-60s to the mid-70s. Tomorrow, a second, more powerful front will bring a higher chance for storms across the entire area. There’s a chance for severe weather as the environment will be favorable to support strong winds, possible isolated tornadoes, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon and evening. The front will press through the area tomorrow night with high-pressure building into the area Friday. Less humidity and cooler temperatures will work into the area making it feel refreshingly comfortable.

Saturday, like Friday, will also be mostly sunny and dry as high pressure moves overhead and temperatures in most places will be in the mid-80s. Sunday, some showers could develop as another front approaches and moves through the region. Sunday`s highs will reach the middle the to upper 80s. Dry conditions to follow on Monday, before Tuesday once again brings periods of rain, and possible thunderstorms and temperatures in the lower 80s.

A strong front will bring some rough weather to the area on Thursday. There appear to be two separate bands of storms, and I have listed the times where I believe the storms will move through. Stay weather alert and please update your WDVM25 weather app. – ssumner@localdvm.com

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Lows range from 69-79 degrees.

Thursday: Partly sunny with scattered strong to possibly severe storms. Highs in the 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, and less humid. Highs in the mid-80s.

Saturday: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Spot thundershowers. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain. Highs in the 80s.

Wednesday: Variably cloudy with a few isolated storms. Highs in the 80s.

Have a great rest of the day!