A quiet weekend with temperatures climbing to above normal levels once again

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD FRIDAY! TODAY HAS BEEN THE COLDEST DAY THIS WEEK, EVEN WITH FULL SUNSHINE, BUT A MODERATING TREND WILL BEGIN OVER THE WEEKEND AND CONTINUE INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK. TONIGHT, NORTHERLY WINDS WILL CONTINUE TO LESSEN AND WITH CLEAR SKIES IN PLACE, TEMPERATURES WILL GENERALLY BE IN THE TEENS EXCEPT CLOSER TO THE BELTWAY, WHERE THE MID TO UPPER 20S WILL BE REALIZED. IF YOU HAVE OUTDOOR PLANS THIS WEEKEND, IT WILL CERTAINLY BE A GOOD WEEKEND TO FULFILL THOSE PLANS. ALONG WITH THE FORECAST BEING DRY AND PARTLY CLOUDY BOTH DAYS, DAYTIME HIGH TEMPERATURES SATURDAY WILL BE IN THE MID TO UPPER 40S, TRANSITIONING INTO THE MID-50S UNDER PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES ON SUNDAY.

MONDAY SHOULD START OUT DRY; HOWEVER, BY MIDDAY INTO THE AFTERNOON, CLOUDS WILL BE ON THE INCREASE AHEAD OF THIS STORM SYSTEM THAT IMPACTS THE AREA. THE STORM WILL TRACK THROUGH THE APPALACHIANS MONDAY NIGHT AND THEN IT WILL WEAKEN TUESDAY. WARM AIR WILL BE IN PLACE, BRINGING THE LIKELIHOOD FOR RAIN MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY. THERE MAY BE A BREAK IN THE RAIN TUESDAY NIGHT, BUT LOW CLOUDS AND FOG/DRIZZLE WILL LIKELY PERSIST. A STRONGER STORM WILL DEVELOP NEAR THE APPALACHIAN MOUNTAINS WEDNESDAY AND TRACK THROUGH OUR AREA WEDNESDAY NIGHT. STRONG WINDS WITH THIS SECOND STORM MEAN THAT THE POSSIBILITY EXISTS FOR LOCALLY DAMAGING WINDS. AS THE WEDNESDAY LOW MOVES OFF TO THE NORTHEAST LATE IN THE DAY, UPSLOPE SNOW SHOWERS ARE LIKELY ALONG/WEST OF THE ALLEGHENY FRONT AND ACCUMULATING SNOW IS POSSIBLE. SURFACE HIGH PRESSURE WILL THEN SETTLE OVERHEAD LATE IN THE WEEK, BRINGING LIGHTER WINDS BUT COLD, DRY CONDITIONS.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: CLEAR AND COLD. LOWS IN THE TEENS AND 20S.

WEEKEND: MOSTLY SUNNY. MILDER. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS WITH LATE DAY RAIN. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE FOR SHOWERS.WINDY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 50S.

THURSDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY AND MUCH COLDER. SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 30S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND COLD. HIGHS IN THE MID-30S.

HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND!