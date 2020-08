A pleasant night ahead

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! TODAY WAS A RELATIVELY QUIET WEATHER DAY, AS MOST OF THE STORMS STAYED WEST OF THE BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAINS. HEADING INTO THE EVENING, THERE MAY BE A ROGUE SHOWER, OTHERWISE, THE QUIET WEATHER WILL CONTINUE AS OVERNIGHT LOW TEMPERATURES LOOK TO RANGE FROM THE MID-60S INLAND TO THE UPPER 70S AROUND D.C. ON THURSDAY, AS A STALLED FRONT MOVES NORTH AND THE AFTERNOON SUNSHINE INCREASES, SO DO THE CHANCES OF SEEING MORE SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS. IN ADDITION, THE THERMOMETER WILL CLIMB FAST AND FEEL-LIKE TEMPS SHOULD APPROACH AND EXCEED TRIPLE-DIGIT HEAT!

FRIDAY, SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS ARE ONCE AGAIN IN THE FORECAST, BUT BEYOND FRIDAY’S WEATHER, THE BIG QUESTION BECOMES, WHERE DOES THE REMNANTS OF HURRICANE LAURA GO? THE CURRENT THINKING IN THE WDVM WEATHER CENTER IS THAT THE REMNANTS OF LAURA WILL LIKELY IMPACT THE REGION WITH RAIN, HEAVY AT TIMES ON SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. A LOT IS STILL UNCERTAIN AND WILL DEPEND ON EXACTLY WHERE THE REMNANT LOW CENTER (LAURA) GOES, BUT THE POTENTIAL IS THERE FOR INCLEMENT WEATHER. WITH MORE CLOUDS AROUND AND THE POTENTIAL FOR RAIN ON SATURDAY, TEMPERATURES WILL LOWER OUT OF THE 90S AND INTO THE 80S. SUNDAY INTO MONDAY LOOK TERRIFIC, WITH COMFORTABLE TEMPERATURES, LOWER HUMIDITY, AND PLENTY OF SUNSHINE, AS HIGH PRESSURE MAKES A RETURN TO THE REGION IN THE WAKE OF LAURA.

TONIGHT: ROGUE SHOWER THEN PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS RANGE FROM 66-77 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, HOT AND HUMID WITH ISOLATED TO SCATTERED STORMS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-90S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED STORMS. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH REMNANTS OF “LAURA” POSSIBLE ACROSS THE AREA. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

SUNDAY-MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND LESS HUMID. HIGHS AROUND 80.

TUESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 80S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOWS 80S.

ENJOY THE REST OF YOUR DAY!