A partly cloudy start to your Friday could lead to a few PM storms

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! THE SATELLITE CONTINUES TO SHOW VARIABLY CLOUDY SKIES, ALLOWING FOR SOLAR INSULATION TO TAKE PLACE THIS AFTERNOON. AT THE SURFACE, A UPPER-LEVEL DISTURBANCE IS LOCATED ACROSS CENTRAL OHIO AND THAT IS MOVING EAST THROUGHOUT THE DAY. WITH BUILDING INSTABILITY, SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE DEVELOPING, SOME OF WHICH HAVE BECOME SEVERE WITH GUSTY WINDS AND HAIL. THESE STORMS WILL GRADUALLY DRIFT EAST THROUGH THE AFTERNOON, BUT INTO TO A MORE STABLE AIR MASS THANKS TO CONTINUED CLOUD COVER FROM AN EASTERLY WIND DIRECTION. FOR THIS REASON, THE SEVERE STORMS PREDICTION CENTER HAS MUCH OF THE AREA WEST OF I-95 IN A SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE WEATHER TODAY. AFTER SUNSET, ANY SHOWERS AND STORMS SHOULD DISSIPATE, AS DAYTIME HEATING IS LOST. MOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES WILL BE SEEN OVERNIGHT, WITH LOW TEMPERATURES IN THE MID TO UPPER 60S ACROSS THE AREA, AND CLOSER TO 70 ALONG/EAST OF THE I-95 CORRIDOR. ONCE AGAIN, SOME AREAS OF PATCHY FOG COULD FORM. FRIDAY, THE FRONT TO OUR SOUTH WILL BE LINGER AND HIGH PRESSURE WILL SIT TO OUR WEST. ONCE AGAIN SOME ISOLATED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE. THE GREATEST CHANCE IS OVER TH MOUNTAINS OF MARYLAND, WEST VIRGINIA, AND THE SHENANDOAH VALLEY.

THIS COMING WEEKEND, HIGH PRESSURE OVER THE ATLANTIC WILL CONTROL THE WEATHER PATTERN, ALLOWING FOR HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS, WHICH MAY LEAD TO ISOLATED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS, MAINLY DURING THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING HOURS EACH DAY. OVERALL I WOULD NOT CLASSIFY THE WEEKEND AS A WASHOUT, BUT MORE OF THE GARDEN VARIETY SHOWERS AND STORMS THAT WE SEE OFTEN DURING THE SUMMER MONTHS. AN UPPER-LEVEL DISTURBANCE MAY IMPACT THE AREA WITH SOME MORE THUNDERSHOWERS AND STORMS LATE MONDAY GOING INTO TUESDAY.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: FEW EARLY SHOWERS AND STORMS, THEN MOSTLY CLOUDY OVERNIGHT WITH SOME POSSIBLE FOG. LOWS: 65-75. SE 3-5 MPH

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY AND MOSTLY DRY. FEW PM STORMS HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

WEEKEND: MANY DRY HOURS WITH POCKETS OF ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS. VERY WARM AND HUMID HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 90S. HEAT INDEX COULD APPROACH 100 DEGREES.

MONDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY AND CONTINUED WARM. HIGHS AROUND 90.

TUESDAY: SCATTERED AFTERNOON/EVENING STORMS. SOME STORMS COULD BE STRONG HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY AND SCATTERED STORMS. SOME STORMS COULD BE STRONG OR SEVERE. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

THURSDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH GRADUAL CLEARING FROM NORTH TO SOUTH. SCATTERED AFTERNOON SHOWERS AND STORMS IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA. HIGHS IN THE MIDDLE 80S.

HAVE A GREAT NIGHT!