A marginal risk of severe storms for the I-270 corridor on Wednesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — HAPPY TUESDAY! A COLD FRONT APPROACHES THE AREA THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING, ONCE AGAIN GIVING US ANOTHER DAY OF HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS. AS A RESULT, IT WILL BE ANOTHER DAY OF SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS, PRIMARILY AFTER 4 P.M., WHICH COULD BRING SOME DAMAGING WINDS TO THE AREA. ALL STORMS SHOULD DIMINISH BEHIND THIS FRONT LATER THIS EVENING AND OVERNIGHT. OVERNIGHT LOW TEMPERATURES LOOK TO RANGE FROM THE UPPER 50S INLAND TO THE LOWER 70S AROUND THE BELTWAY. THE AFOREMENTIONED COLD FRONT WILL SETTLE OVER THE AREA WEDNESDAY, BEFORE RETREATING NORTH AS A WARM FRONT WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND INTO THURSDAY. MORE SCATTERED STORMS ARE POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING, WITH THE POSSIBILITY OF BECOMING SEVERE. TEMPERATURES THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS SHOULD CONTINUE TO BE WARM AND IN THE 90S, WITH THURSDAY LIKELY BEING THE WARMEST DAY. THE FEEL-LIKE TEMPS THURSDAY SHOULD APPROACH AND EXCEED TRIPLE-DIGIT HEAT! EVEN THOUGH THURSDAY WILL BE VERY HOT, IT ALSO LOOKS TO BE MOSTLY DRY TOO.

FRIDAY AND BEYOND, THE WEATHER IS DEPENDENT ON WHAT HURRICANE LAURA DOES. THE CURRENT THINKING IN THE WDVM WEATHER CENTER IS THAT FRIDAY WILL BE MOSTLY DRY, BUT OVERNIGHT FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY AFTERNOON, THE REMNANTS OF LAURA WILL LIKELY IMPACT THE REGION WITH RAIN, HEAVY AT TIMES. WE COULD HAVE A RISK OF FLOODING, AS WELL AS PERHAPS SOME SEVERE STORMS. A LOT IS STILL UNCERTAIN AND WILL DEPEND ON EXACTLY WHERE THE REMNANT LOW CENTER (LAURA) GOES, BUT THE POTENTIAL IS THERE FOR INCLEMENT WEATHER. WITH MORE CLOUDS AROUND AND THE POTENTIAL FOR RAIN ON SATURDAY, TEMPERATURES WILL LOWER OUT OF THE 90S AND INTO THE 80S. SUNDAY INTO MONDAY LOOK TERRIFIC, WITH COMFORTABLE TEMPERATURES, LOWER HUMIDITY AND PLENTY OF SUNSHINE, AS HIGH PRESSURE MAKES A RETURN TO THE REGION IN THE WAKE OF LAURA.

TONIGHT: EARLY STORMS, THEN PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS RANGE FROM 59-72 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, WARM AND HUMID WITH ISOLATED TO SCATTERED STORMS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-90S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED STORM. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH REMNANTS OF “LAURA” POSSIBLE ACROSS THE AREA. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND LESS HUMID. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 80S.

MONDAY; SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 80S.

STAY WEATHER ALERT AND ENJOY THE REST OF YOUR DAY!