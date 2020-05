A mainly dry holiday weekend ahead

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD FRIDAY! TONIGHT, AS THE STORM SYSTEM THAT HAS PLAGUED US ALL WEEK, STARTS TO SLOWLY MOVE AWAY, EXPECT SHOWER CHANCES TO SLIGHTLY INCREASE AS THE CORE OF THE STORM WILL BE OVERHEAD. IN ADDITION TO SOME MORE SHOWERS, PATCHES OF FOG ARE POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT WHEN IT’S NOT RAINING. LOW TEMPS ARE FORECAST TO BE IN THE UPPER 50S TO LOWER 60S ACROSS THE REGION.

SATURDAY MORNING, MOST IF NOT ANY AND ALL SHOWER ACTIVITY WILL BE EAST OF THE BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAINS, GIVING THE REST OF US PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES. AS WE GO FURTHER INTO THE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND, A LITTLE MORE IN THE WAY OF SUNSHINE WILL BE SEEN, HOWEVER, SOME PRECIPITATION IS POSSIBLE IN THE APPALACHIANS AND CENTRAL SHENANDOAH VALLEY WHERE THE BEST WEATHER CONDITIONS COULD BE SEEN FOR A SHOWER ACTIVITY. DUE TO A FEW MORE CLOUDS ON SUNDAY, HIGH TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO TAKE A SLIGHT DROP, BY A FEW DEGREES, AS COMPARED TO SATURDAY. MEMORIAL DAY, THE MAJORITY OF THE AREA IS FORECAST TO SEE DRY WEATHER AND SEASONABLE TEMPERATURES. NEXT WEEK, HIGH PRESSURE LOOKS TO REMAIN OVER THE MID-ATLANTIC BRINGING ABOUT MOSTLY DRY CONDITIONS AND SEASONABLE TEMPERATURES; HOWEVER, THERE IS SOME INCREASE IN POTENTIAL HUMIDITY, LEADING TO SLIGHTLY MUGGIER DAYS AHEAD.

TONIGHT: SCATTERED SHOWERS WITH PATCHY FOG. LOWS IN THE UPPER 50S AND LOWER 60S.

SATURDAY: PATCHY MORNING FOG, OTHERWISE LOOK FOR PARTLY SUNNY SKIES. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY AND MOSTLY DRY. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

MEMORIAL DAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID-70S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE FOR A FEW MOUNTAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 80S.

HAVE A GREAT MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND!