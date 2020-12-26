A mainly dry cold front for Monday

Another round of heavy rain is possible overnight. Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for areas west of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Areas east will see the watch expire at 4 a.m. Friday morning. Light wintry precipitation may be possible early Friday morning. Little to no accumulation likely across the District and Valleys. The mountains may see a light dusting, while areas under the Winter Storm Warning may see a bit more.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Garrett, Tucker, and western parts of Grant and Pendleton Counties. 4-8 inches of mountain snow possible. Winds will howl up to 40 mph! Areas in the Potomac Highlands may see a light dusting, but with the amount of rain along with temperatures Thursday, it may be harder for the snow to stick.