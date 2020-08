A Flood Watch issued as a soaking rain is possible along the I-270 corridor

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! A FEW MORE SPOTTY SHOWERS WERE SEEN THIS AFTERNOON, BUT AFTER SUNSET WE CAN EXPECT DRY WEATHER CONDITIONS. TODAY WILL BE THE LAST REALLY DRY DAY FOR MUCH OF THE VIEWING AREA FOR A WHILE. STARTING WEDNESDAY, THE ACTUAL COLD FRONT WILL MOVE IN AND STALL NEAR THE AREA. THIS, IN TURN, WILL TOUCH OFF WIDESPREAD SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS, SOME OF WHICH COULD BE SEVERE WITH LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN AND GUSTY WINDS. WEDNESDAY TEMPERATURES WILL ONCE AGAIN RISE INTO THE LOWER 90S IN MUCH OF THE AREA, HELPING TO INSTIGATE THE STRONG STORM THREAT. WITH THE AFOREMENTIONED FRONT STALLED IN OUR VICINITY, THERE WILL BE PLENTY OF OPPORTUNITIES TO SEE A CONTINUATION OF WIDESPREAD SHOWERS AND STORMS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY TO END THE WEEK. WITH PLENTY OF SHOWERS AND SOME THUNDERSTORMS THE THERMOMETER WILL START TO DROP A BIT UNDER THE INCREASED CLOUD COVER, WITH 80S FOR DAYTIME HIGHS BOTH DAYS.

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND, THE WAY THE OVERALL WEATHER PATTERN POSITIONS ITSELF, MORE RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE FORECAST TO TARGET THE AREA AT LEAST THROUGH SATURDAY AND LIKELY INTO SUNDAY AND MONDAY AS WELL. THE PRECIPITATION PERCENTAGES LOOK TO LOWER, HEADING INTO THE BEGINNING OF NEXT WEEK, BUT STILL THE CHANCES FOR STORMS WILL BE AROUND. AS FAR AS TEMPERATURES GO DURING THIS TIMEFRAME, WE ARE FORECASTING BELOW AVERAGE READINGS IN THE LOW TO MID 80S. REGARDING SEVERE WEATHER, LATER THIS WEEK AND INTO THE WEEKEND, THE BIGGEST CONCERN WILL BE HEAVY RAIN, CREATING FLOODING.

TONIGHT: ISOLATED EARLY SHOWER, OTHERWISE MAINLY DRY. LOWS FROM 68-80 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH AFTERNOON STORMS. HIGH AROUND 90 DEGREES.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH MORE WIDESPREAD AND SCATTERED STORMS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-80S.

WEEKEND: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED STORMS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-80S.

MONDAY: SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

TUESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 80S.

HAVE A NICE REST OF YOUR DAY!