A Flood Watch is in effect until early Thursday for those along the I270 corridor

Good Wednesday! A light to steady rain has been falling throughout the region this afternoon, but the most active weather looks to hold off until late afternoon across the Allegany Front and overnight into early Thursday for areas east of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Given the excess moisture from the remnants of Nicholas and a cold front moving this way, the National Weather Service has continued and even extended the Flood Watch for the majority of the region. There have been little to no major changes to the forecast, as the thinking is that rain amounts area-wide will fall between 1-2” with upwards of 4-5” in the Shenandoah and Cumberland Valleys. Along with the heavy rain, some severe weather may enter into the picture as well. The greatest concern with any severe storm would be winds gusting above 58 mph, with even an isolated tornado possible too, but overall the main concern is flooding.

As the front progresses eastward during the overnight hours into early Thursday morning, so will the active weather, eventually reaching the coast by mid-afternoon. By sunset, the cold front is expected to clear the area and in its wake, breezy and cooler temperatures will follow. Temperatures heading into Friday morning are forecast to drop into the upper 40s to mid-50s under clear skies. Friday will be a dry day with a seasonably cool air mass in place, as highs look to range from the mid-60s in the higher elevations to the low to mid-70s elsewhere. The cool weather will continue into Friday night as well, with temps even a touch cooler than Thursday night. Heading into the first full fall weekend, and it will feel that way under high pressure and mostly sunny skies. The nice weather will expand across the area into early next week with seasonable temperatures and partly cloudy skies

Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms. Lows range from 55-74 degrees.

Thursday: Morning rain/t-storms, then gradual clearing. Highs in the 70s.

Friday: Sunny and cooler. Highs around 70 degrees.

Saturday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Sunday: Sunny and staying pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy with scattered thundershowers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with pockets of rain. Highs in the 70s.

Have a great and safe night!