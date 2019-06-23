A few storms possible with showers possible during the overnight Monday

Showers and storms look isolated in nature Monday afternoon. There will be another chance of rain overnight into Tuesday.

Sunday and Monday are the last days for average temperatures. From Tuesday onwards to the weekend, we will be packing on the heat and humidity as we go about the week. Heat index values may reach up into the 90’s, with 100’s possible as we head towards the weekend. Hot and humid air will make being outside rather unpleasant, be sure to beat the heat and stay well hydrated!

Be on the lookout for air quality alerts. Temperatures will be into the 90’s this week across the metro and suburban regions around the District which could spark a code orange with the given particular matter and ground layer ozone. Here into the valleys, we will be fine expecting for the heat and humidity. Air quality code will either be green or yellow. Take it easy with the temperatures this week.

We do have the chance of a few pop-up thunderstorms during the afternoon on Monday, but a higher chance of rain for the entire region will occur Monday night into Tuesday. Areas that see heavier showers and storms may see a good inch. In general, we will be lucky to see a quarter or a half inch. Then the forecast looks high and dry throughout the rest of the week and into next weekend. There will be a slight chance of a stray pop-up Thursday maybe.

This week weather-wise we are focusing on the “first” small heat wave of the summer. While we may have seen 90’s already this year, we are starting to get into that consistent summertime mode. Bring on the sunscreen and hydrating stations, especially if you plan to be outside.

Our next chance of “relief” from the heat will be not until next Sunday at the earliest as model guidance suggests a temperature drop from Saturday into Sunday. It will remain warm and muggy, however.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday night: Clouds will be on the increase Sunday night into Sunday morning. Lows will be into the mid to upper 60’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny to cloudy skies. There will be a chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Storms may be isolated to scattered in nature with a higher chance of showers and storms as we head into Monday night into early Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny skies after a morning shower. Highs will be into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be into the mid to upper 80’s with areas into the 90’s.

Thursday: A few passing clouds with a stray shower possible. Highs will be into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Friday: Expect mostly sunny skies. Highs will be into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny skies. Highs will be into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Heat index values could reach up into the 100’s.

Sunday: A few passing clouds possible next Sunday. Highs will be into the mid to upper 80’s.

Have a wonderful week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen

