A few storms possible this afternoon along the I-270 corridor

Some may be severe with continued heat and humidity.

It will be another warm day as we head into Saturday with temperatures going up into the 90’s. A few clouds will translate to a few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm during the afternoon. Watch for gusty winds on Saturday with gusts up to 25 mph with higher gusts within more massive downpours.

There will be a slight chance of rain on Sunday, otherwise partly to mostly sunny as we head into your day Monday. Slightly cooler air will be in place as we head into Monday as a cold front tries to push through on Sunday.

We are back to the heat and humidity as we head into the middle part of the work week. This warmth will bring the chance for a few afternoon or evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will once again rise into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Be sure to stay nice and chill with plenty of glasses of ice water!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. A few more storms may be severe on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and low to mid 90’s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Saturday night: Showers and storms possible before midnight. Lows will be into the upper 60’s and low to mid 70’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s

Monday: Mostly sunny with a slight sprinkle early. Highs will be into the mid to upper 80’s.

Tuesday: Plan for partly sunny skies. Highs will be into the low to mid 90’s.

Wednesday: Expect partly sunny skies with a slight chance of a thundershower. Highs will be into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Independence Day: Watch for partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Friday: A few clouds linger with a slight chance of a sprinkle. Highs will be into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen