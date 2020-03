A few showers Friday morning and warm temperatures

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! TODAY, HAS BEEN NOTICEABLY MILDER, AFTER THE MORNING FOG BURNED OFF, WE HAVE HAD A DECENT AMOUNT OF SUNSHINE THIS AFTERNOON. WITH MORE SUNSHINE AND A SOUTHERLY WIND, HIGHS WERE WARMER THAN WEDNESDAY BY SOME 10 DEGREES! A COLD FRONT WILL APPROACH THE AREA TONIGHT AND A WEAK STORM WILL TRACK ALONG THE FRONT. SHOWERS ARE LIKELY OVERNIGHT, FROM THIS WEAK WAVE OF LOW PRESSURE, POSSIBLY LINGERING INTO EARLY FRIDAY, BUT COVERAGE SHOULD REMAIN SPARSE AT BEST BEFORE SEEING SOME SUNSHINE FRIDAY AFTERNOON. DAYTIME HIGHS ON FRIDAY WILL BE IN THE 60S.

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND, ANOTHER OF A SERIES OF STORMS WILL HEAD TOWARD OUR AREA, RESULTING IN RAIN RETURNING TO THE REGION. SATURDAY WE SHOULD BE ON THE NORTHSIDE (COOLER SIDE) OF THE SYSTEM, SO OUR AFTERNOON TEMPS WILL BE IN THE 50S, BUT BY SUNDAY, THE STORM LIFTS NORTH, DRAGGING MUCH WARMER AIR INTO OUR AREA, BEFORE THE COLD FRONT DROPS OUR TEMPS NEXT WEEK. OVERALL, DAYTIME HIGHS SUNDAY WILL BE AROUND 70 DEGREES; HOWEVER, SOME CITIES AND TOWNS ACROSS CENTRAL VIRGINIA AND SOUTHERN MARYLAND COULD APPROACH 80! AS THE COLD FRONT CROSSES THE AREA DURING SUNDAY AFTERNOON, THERE WILL BE A CHANCE FOR SOME SHOWERS AND PERHAPS EVEN A FEW THUNDERSTORMS. DRIER AND SUNNIER WEATHER RETURNS FOR MONDAY AND TUESDAY, WITH TEMPERATURES DROPPING DOWN TO THE LOW 60S.

TONIGHT: BECOMING CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS AND SOME PATCHY FOG. LOWS IN THE UPPER 40S AND LOWER 50S.

FRIDAY: EARLY SHOWERS, THEN VARIABLY CLOUDY. MORE EVENING SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY AND RAINY. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

SUNDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWER AND POSSIBLE THUNDERSHOWER. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

MOSTLY SUNNY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S.

TUESDAY: SUNNY WITH CLOUDS AND SHOWERS BY EVENING. HIGHS IN THE MID-50S.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, COOL AND RAINY. DECREASING CLOUDS AND OVERNIGHT CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE LOW 50S.

THURSDAY: SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY AND NIGHT!