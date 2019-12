A few rain showers on Friday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — HAPPY THURSDAY! HIGH PRESSURE WILL BUILD ACROSS THE AREA TONIGHT, ALLOWING WINDS TO DIMINISH AND TEMPERATURES TO DROP. EVEN WITH SOME MID TO HIGH CLOUDS AROUND, THE FORECAST IS FOR LOW TEMPERATURES TO DROP BETWEEN THE UPPER 20S TO LOWER 30S ACROSS THE REGION. A WEAK STORM WILL MOVE THROUGH THE GREAT LAKES ON FRIDAY, WITH A TRAILING COLD FRONT CROSSING DURING THE AFTERNOON OR EARLY EVENING. THE FRONT APPEARS TO COME THROUGH MOST OF THE AREA WITH LITTLE TO NO PRECIPITATION, THOUGH THERE COULD BE SOME LIGHT SHOWERS ALONG/WEST OF THE APPALACHIANS. IT WILL; HOWEVER, BE BREEZY, AS DAYTIME HIGHS ARE FORECAST TO BE IN THE UPPER 40S AND LOWER 50S.

BEHIND THE FRONT, A LARGE/STRONG AREA OF HIGH PRESSURE ORIGINATING FROM CANADA WILL BUILD IN TO START THE WEEKEND. THE OCCASIONAL GUSTY WINDS FRIDAY EVENING WILL DIMINISH BY SATURDAY, BUT THE AREA WILL CERTAINLY BE COLD. OVERNIGHT TEMPS WILL RESULT IN LOWS BELOW FREEZING IN MANY AREAS, WITH TEMPERATURES CLIMBING TO AROUND 40 DEGREES SATURDAY AFTERNOON! ON SUNDAY, WINDS WILL BECOME SOUTHERLY AND THIS WILL BRING SLIGHTLY MILDER AIR INTO OUR REGION. UNDER A SOUTHERLY WIND DIRECTION, MORE CLOUDS WILL BUILD AND THERE WILL BE AN INCREASED CHANCE FOR SHOWERS SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY. RAINY WEATHER LOOKS TO BE WITH US ON MONDAY, AS A STORM PUSHES ITS ASSOCIATED COLD FRONT ACROSS THE MID-ATLANTIC STATES. BY THE MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK, OUR SKIES WILL DRY OUT, SUNSHINE WILL RETURN, BUT SO WILL THE COLD!

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDINESS. LOWS: 28-35. LIGHT WINDS.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SOME SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 40S TO LOW 50S.

SATURDAY: SUNNY AND COLD. HIGHS ON EITHER SIDE OF 40 DEGREES.

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDINESS. HIGHS IN THE MID 40S.

MONDAY: CLOUDY WITH RAIN LIKELY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 50S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS LIKELY. TEMPS FALL THROUGHOUT THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS IN THE MID 50S.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: SUNNY AND VERY COLD!. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 30S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!