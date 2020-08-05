A few more storms come in for Thursday

Baltimore-Washington area to see a few showers and storms Thursday as a wave of moisture rides the I-95 corridor.

Temperatures will be on the rise as we head into Wednesday with a bit more sunshine for most of the day. A shower may come late into the day or overnight as clouds increase for Thursday. Clouds, along with the chance of showers Thursday, may keep temperatures in the low to mid 80’s. Otherwise, we will attempt to rise into the mid to upper 80’s on Friday with another chance of a storm.

Temperatures will be on the rise for the weekend. While we see the sun, we may have a few pop-up showers. Warm as we begin another week, trends will mark above the average with another potential wave of heat the first half of the week. A return to dreadful temperatures and humidity will additionally bring a chance of a shower or storm.

While we started off August at or below average and slightly wet, the heat will return, but if the rain will continue is still to be determined. The drought may lessen for the time being.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Expect a passing cloud with a slight chance of a shower late. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s. Winds will be out of the west-northwest at 5-10.

Wednesday night: Increasing clouds with a possible sprinkle of rain. Lows will fall into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and storms. A storm or two may be strong; otherwise, temperatures should be in the low to mid 80’s.

Friday: A bit more sun than clouds warming us up into the mid to upper 80’s. Thundershower possible during the late afternoon and early evening.

Saturday: A mix of clouds with a slight chance of an isolated shower. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds with a possible pop-up shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a possible shower or storm. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Tuesday: Hot and humid with sun and clouds with a chance of a shower or storm. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen