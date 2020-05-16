A few more clouds over the weekend

After warming up into the upper 80’s today, clouds will build overnight with a chance of a shower as a cold front sweeps through the region. While the weekend will be mainly dry, a few clouds will be about the area. A stray pop-up shower is possible.

A cold front, along with a coastal low will cause heavy rain showers to start your workweek. This next system will drag in 1-2 inches of rainfall. A few pop-up showers are possible as we head into next weekend.

With clouds and showers in the forecast, this next week will see temperatures back into the 60’s and 70’s. Warmer temperatures will come late next in the week into the weekend.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Friday night: Increasing clouds with a possible shower. Lows will be in the 60’s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Saturday: A mix of clouds with a slight chance of a pop-up shower. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70’s.

Monday: Increasing clouds with a possible thunderstorm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Tuesday: Overcast skies with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the 60’s.

Wednesday: Anticipate mostly cloudy with continued showers. Highs will be in the 60’s.

Thursday: Another chance of rain with continued cloud cover. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Friday: A mix of clouds with a possible pop-up shower. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen