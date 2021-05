A few isolated showers possible Tuesday

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) — TONIGHT, UNDER PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES, WILL SEE TEMPERATURES DIP INTO THE LOW TO MID-40S. HIGH PRESSURE WILL BE WITH US OVER MUCH OF THE WEEK, BRINGING US COOLER THAN NORMAL TEMPERATURES WITH LITTLE TO NO CHANCE FOR SHOWERS. EVEN THOUGH WE ARE HEADING INTO THE MIDDLE OF MAY, THIS HIGH-PRESSURE SYSTEM WILL KEEP THE AREA COOLER THAN NORMAL ALL WEEK, WITH EVEN THE CHANCE FOR FROST/FREEZE ALERTS, PARTICULARLY WEST OF THE BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAINS. LOW TEMPERATURES IN THE 30S ARE EXPECTED ACROSS THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS AND INTO THE SHENANDOAH VALLEY BOTH TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHTS. SO, PLEASE BE PREPARED FOR A COUPLE OF COLD NIGHTS IF YOU HAVE SENSITIVE VEGETATION OUT. BEYOND WEDNESDAY, THE COOL WEATHER PATTERN WILL LIKELY STICK AROUND INTO THE LATE WEEK PERIOD, WITH THE BEST CHANCE OF ANY PRECIPITATION COMING ON FRIDAY. A FEW ADDITIONAL SHOWERS COULD OCCUR OVER THE WEEKEND, BUT RIGHT NOW THE PERCENTAGES ARE LOW. THURSDAY AND FRIDAY’S HIGHS LOOK TO BE IN THE 60S TO LOWER 70S DURING THE DAY, WITH OVERNIGHT LOWS IN THE LOWER 40S TO LOWER 50S.

TONIGHT: VARIABLY CLOUDY. LOWS RANGE FROM 39-50 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SPOT SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SOME LIGHT SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S.

WEEKEND: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW70S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-70S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!