A few heavy showers around the Beltway

Another chance for rain to come on Tuesday.

It looks like we are getting a good round of showers on this Sunday. The heaviest of the rain will be on the I-66 and I-95 corridors. Monday will be drier, but another chance of good rainfall will come again on Tuesday as a cold front moves through during the morning and afternoon.

Temperatures will be around average for the week. Monday and Thursday look to be the warmest days. Wednesday, the mercury will lower slightly due to the cold front moving through Tuesday, but sunnier skies will help us warm up before another chance of rain to come by the week’s end.

Rainfall will arrive late Friday into Saturday. On Saturday, the Alsatia Club will present the 94th Annual Mummers’ Parade. Hopefully, we will get most of the rain out of here before the largest nighttime parade on the east coast.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of scattered showers. Highs will be in the 60’s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy skies turn partly clear. Lows will be in the 40’s. Winds will be out of the north at five mph.

Monday: Clouds will begin to clear, and we may break out into some sunshine. Highs will be near 70 degrees.

Tuesday: Clouds roll back into the region with rain showers likely. Highs will be in the 60’s with a few areas south drawing near to 70 degrees.

Wednesday: Midweek will come with partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 60’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Friday: Increasing clouds with showers possible late with highs in the mid to upper 60’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the 60’s.

Have a wonderful Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen