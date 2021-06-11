A few heavier showers possible before the drier conditions enter in

Additional rain shower activity Friday may drop an additional quarter to three-quarters of an inch of rain. A few isolated locations could see up to an inch, if not more.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Virginia and West Virginia through this evening. A few pop-up showers and storms may drop 2-4 inches in a few areas adding to the already soaked ground. Next week comes drier conditions with temperatures closer to the average for this time of year.

Temperatures will remain below average for Friday, with highs 10 degrees cooler than normal. Rain Friday will be likely throughout the day, be sure to check out the WDVM 25 Weather app to see where the rain is before you head out the door. Drier weather to come next week with comfortable temperatures after seeing a heatwave earlier this week.

Not much of a wave of heat this week. Highs get up to 85 on Monday before falling down the mercury into the 70s and 80s mid to late week. Temperatures for mid-June seem tolerable at this time, but depending upon our next chance of rain, you may have to get out and water your gardens by the time next week comes to a close.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Friday: A few leftover showers with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Saturday: Morning fog with cloudy skies in the morning. A few clouds may break during the afternoon with highs in the 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with a pop-up chance of thundershowers. Highs will be in the 80s.

Monday: Morning drizzle before clearing out to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 80s.

Wednesday: Sunny skies with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 80s.

Meteorologist Derek Bowen