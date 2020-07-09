A few evening thundershowers late Friday

A few more showers and storms may arrive Saturday as a cold front pushes through.

Thursday will be sunny with summertime temperatures. An isolated thundershower is not out of the question in the afternoon or evening, but a coastal low will move in on Friday that will increase the chance of rain areas east of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Areas along the Chesapeake Bay will see a higher chance of thunderous showers dropping most of the rain. A better chance of rain for the rest of the region will occur over the weekend.

A trough moving in from the west will bring a better chance of rain for the rest of us Saturday. Any heavy downpours associated with thunderstorms may cause localized flooding. Rainfall amounts through the weekend range from a quarter to a half an inch, with torrential rains dropping over an inch. Saturday will also see an increase in mugginess associated with the higher likelihood of seeing area showers and storms.

Things calm down a bit Sunday. Slightly less humid air moves in for Sunday and early Monday. Monday and Tuesday bring in another opportunity for the region to see much-needed rainfall. Due to the increased moisture, things will feel a bit sticky for Tuesday.

We are going to have to watch Wednesday of next week as models show temperatures rising into the upper 90’s and low 100’s. While the humidity will be down, the sun’s rays look to beam down Wednesday. There might be a cool spot underneath the shade. Stay tuned for the latest updates!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday night: Fair with partly cloudy skies. A slight chance of a thundershower will exist, however. Lows will drop into the low to mid 70’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Expect mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of an isolated thundershower during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.

Friday: Prepare to see partly cloudy skies with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Saturday: A mix of clouds with a chance of thunderstorms. Heavy downpours may lead to localized flooding. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon or evening thundershower. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Monday: Watch for partly cloudy skies with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s. Heavy downpours may cause localized flooding.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Wednesday: Bracing for temperatures soaring into the upper 90’s and lower 100’s. Otherwise, anticipate mostly sunny skies.

Stay cool and hydrated!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen