A few clouds to come into the I-270 region on Monday, Sunny though for Sunday

Cold front to come as we go from Tuesday and Wednesday.

Skies will be sunny on your Sunday. Highs will be in the 80’s with light winds. There will be very little humidity today, but the moisture value will be on the rise as we head into Monday and Tuesday. Clouds will increase out ahead of a cold front to come through mid-week.

Hot and humid conditions will be in for Tuesday, a few of us may see relief from a pop-up thunderstorm, but most of us will remain dry. Highs will be into the 90’s on Tuesday, but thankfully the high temperatures do not last any longer than that. Temperatures will fall back to average quickly on Wednesday.

We dry out as we head into the latter part of the week. Beyond a stray chance of a sprinkle, most of us will see a mix of sun and clouds and remain dry. We will be searching for any sign of rain we can get; otherwise, the watering hose maybe our garden’s best friend for now.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s with a few in the upper 80’s. Winds will be out of the north and west at five mph.

Sunday night: Expect mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the upper 50’s and low to mid 60’s. Winds will be out of the southeast at five mph.

Monday: Anticipate partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Tuesday: Watch for partly sunny skies with a chance of a thunderstorm. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and low to mid 90’s.

Wednesday: Most of us will see partly sunny skies with only a few of us seeing a thundershower. Highs will be in the middle 80’s.

Thursday: Plan for partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and low to mid-80’s.

Friday: Wait for partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a stray shower. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Saturday: Looking partly sunny from here. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Have a wonderful Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen