A few clouds along the I-270 before seeing more sunshine

Rain, if any, should stay mainly to the south and east.

Sunnier skies this Sunday will be to the northwest with cloudier conditions to the southeast with a sprinkle of rain. Clouds many hang around areas east of the Blue Ridge Mountains today with a shower possible along I-66 and I-95. Sunnier skies come to the entire region as we go into Monday.

Temperatures will warm into the 70’s on Monday, but not before temperatures drop into the 40’s and 50’s Sunday night. Monday morning will be slightly warmer than Sunday morning with temperatures in the 30’s and 40’s!

A brief cool down will follow on Tuesday as a dry cold front comes through Monday. Wednesday, there will come showers with temperatures falling well below average Thursday with brisk winds. We clear out on Friday, and it looks like we are going to have a good day on Saturday.

Tuesday and Thursday’s cooldown will be a part of a few cold fronts set to come into the region on Monday and Wednesday. A better chance of rain will arrive on Wednesday with areas seeing a quarter to a half-inch of rain. Monday’s front will be dry.

We are exploring the idea of another mass of cold air to come sometime late next weekend into the early to mid part of the following week. Stay tuned to see how that situation evolves.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with a shower to the south. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Sunday night: Skies will be sunny to the north, but clouds remaining to the south and east. Lows will drop into the 40’s and 50’s. Wind will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day: Expect mostly sunny skies. Highs will be into the 70’s.

Tuesday: Plan for partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Wednesday: Bet on mostly cloudy skies with showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Thursday: Parting with partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with breezy winds.

Friday: Sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Saturday: Watching for partly cloudy skies. Highs will be into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Have a good Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen