A few additional clouds tomorrow, otherwise lots of sun

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: S 5-10 mph, High: 66 (61-70)

Wednesday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph, Low: 41 (38-45)

Thursday: More sun early, then additional clouds late. Winds: S 5-10 mph, High: 68 (64-72), Low: 46 (43-50)

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the 40’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated PM showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

Breezy winds persisted for a little while longer yesterday, having sort of an opposite effect from the morning to the afternoon. Early morning low temperatures stayed a bit closer to 40 degrees in most spots thanks to the winds, and afternoon highs didn’t get too warm because of them too. Even still, we reached the upper 50’s and lower 60’s yesterday. Winds have calmed down now, and we have another chilly start similar to yesterday, in the 30’s and lower 40’s for most. Today will be a carbon copy of yesterday in terms of the sunshine, but we continue to warm up. Expect highs to reach the middle and upper 60’s later on, running us about 5-10 degrees above average for early November. We cool off again under clear skies tonight, but should stay in the 40’s.

A continuation of this same pattern will be in place the rest of the week, with plenty of sunshine, highs generally in the 60’s and lower 70’s, and lows in the 40’s to lower 50’s. This is because high pressure, in one form or another, will remain anchored to our northeast and pulling in plenty of warm air from the south. The only time we see a slight disruption will be late Thursday and Thursday night as a weak disturbance creates a bit of additional cloud cover, mainly overnight. Aside from that, we’ll be locked into this quiet and warm pattern into early next week. Model trends are pointing to a storm system finally approaching late Monday, increasing clouds first and then potentially bringing some isolated showers late next Tuesday. We still have a lot of time to sort out the exact details on timing, but it looks like we finally get some precipitation by the middle of next week.

Stay safe and have a great Wednesday everyone.

Meteorologist Damon Matson