HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) -- GOOD FRIDAY! TONIGHT, WINDS WILL INCREASE WHICH WILL DO THREE THINGS…ONE, DRY US OUT, TWO, CLEAR OUR SKIES AND THREE, BRING BITTER WIND CHILLS TO THE AREA. WHILE UPSLOPE SNOW SHOWERS ARE A POSSIBILITY ALONG AND WEST OF THE ALLEGANY FRONT, THE BIGGER STORY WILL BE THAT WIND CHILLS MAY REACH ADVISORY CRITERIA OVER THE HIGHER TERRAIN. AS A RESULT, THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WIND CHILL ADVISORY FOR INLAND GRANT COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA. ELSEWHERE, THE THERMOMETER WILL LIKELY READ TEENS AND 20S AREA WIDE HELPING TO REFREEZE WHATEVER SNOW MELTED TODAY.

SATURDAY LOOKS TO BE MOSTLY SUNNY, BUT THE WIND WILL MAKE IT FEEL COLDER THROUGHOUT THE DAY. TEMPERATURES IN MANY AREAS WILL NOT REACH THE FREEZING MARK, HELPED ALONG BY THE REMAINING SNOW AND SLEET COVER. SATURDAY NIGHT, THE HIGH BUILDS RIGHT OVERHEAD, ALLOWING THE WINDS TO RELAX. COMBINED WITH CLEAR SKIES AND THE SNOW/SLEET PACK, IT CURRENTLY LOOKS LIKE IT WILL BE THE COLDEST NIGHT OF THE WINTER, SO FAR, WITH WIDESPREAD TEENS AND SINGLE DIGITS. SUNDAY WILL START OFF WITH SUNSHINE, BUT CLOUDS WILL BE ON THE INCREASE AS A STORM MOVES OUR WAY. TEMPERATURES SHOULD RISE SLIGHTLY ABOVE FREEZING, BUT ENOUGH COLD AIR WILL REMAIN, THAT WINTRY PRECIPITATION IS LOOKING INCREASINGLY LIKELY AT ONSET OF THE STORM, LATE SUNDAY NIGHT. THE FURTHER EAST ONE GOES, THE LESSER RISK OF SNOW AND/OR MIXED PRECIPITATION. MONDAY MORNING’S LOWS WILL BE MOSTLY BELOW FREEZING, BUT NOT NEARLY AS COLD AS SUNDAY MORNING. MONDAY LOOKS A BIT UNSETTLED, BUT BY EVENING THE PRECIPITATION WILL END. AS WE HEAD INTO THE MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK, MORE SUNSHINE WILL ONCE AGAIN BE SEEN, IN ADDITION TO A WELCOME CHANGE OF WARMING TEMPERATURES! SO IF YOU’VE BEEN WAITING FOR AN END TO THIS LONG COLD, SNOWY STRETCH WE’VE BEEN ON, IT LOOKS LIKE WE’LL GET IT NEXT WEEK. WITH AFTERNOON HIGHS IN THE 40’S AND POSSIBLY LOWER 50S!