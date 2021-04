A dry start to the weekend, but a few spot showers potentially end the weekend

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) — TONIGHT, CLOUDS WILL BE ON THE DECREASE, THE WINDS WILL DIMINISH QUITE A LOT AND DRY WEATHER IS ANTICIPATED. DUE TO THE WINDS LESSENING AND THE CLEARER SKIES FORECAST, A FROST ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED ACROSS THE SHENANDOAH VALLEY, DUE TO THE FACT THE GROWING SEASON HAS NOT STARTED YET. FORECASTED OVERNIGHT LOWS LOOK TO RANGE FROM 33-43 DEGREES. THIS WEEKEND THE WEATHER WILL MOSTLY COOPERATE IF YOU HAVE OUTDOOR PLANS, BUT SOME WEAK DISTURBANCE IN THE ATMOSPHERE COULD TRIGGER ISOLATED TO SCATTERED SHOWERS SATURDAY NIGHT AND INTO PART OF SUNDAY. THAT BEING SAID, SATURDAY IS GOING TO START WITH PLENTY OF SUNSHINE, AND TEMPERATURES WILL VERY GRADUALLY WARM BACK UP OVER THE WEEKEND, WITH THE LOWER TO MIDDLE 60S EXPECTED BY SUNDAY.

A SECOND DISTURBANCE WILL BE CROSSING OUR AREA ON MONDAY WITH SOME LIGHT PRECIPITATION, BUT AGAIN IT LOOKS TO A MINIMAL STORM AT BEST. TUESDAY WILL SEE AN INCREASE IN SUNSHINE AND THE WARMEST TEMPERATURES, AS WE CLIMB BACK TO AROUND EITHER SIDE OF 70 DEGREES. A THIRD WEAK STORM SYSTEM COULD BRING ON AND OFF LIGHT SHOWERS TO THE REGION WEDNESDAY, BEFORE OUR SKIES CLEAR AGAIN NEXT THURSDAY. FORECASTED DAYTIME TEMPERATURES ON WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY, LOOK TO HOLD IN THE MID-60S.

TONIGHT: GRADUAL CLEARING MOST LOCATIONS. LOWS RANGE FROM 33-43 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH ISOLATED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW 60S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES. CHILLY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 60S

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY AND WEEKEND!