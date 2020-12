A dry start to the upcoming weekend, with a better chance for Sunday showers

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) — GOOD FRIDAY! IT WILL BE A VERY COLD NIGHT AHEAD UNDER PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES. FORECASTED TEMPS ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN THE MID TO UPPER TEENS TO THE MID-20S. BRRRRR! THE DRY AND COLD WEATHER WILL CONTINUE INTO THE START OF THE WEEKEND AS HIGH PRESSURE IS NEAR, BUT CLOUDS MAY BEGIN TO STREAM IN ALOFT IN ADVANCE OF A SYSTEM APPROACHING FROM THE WEST. WE SHOULDN’T SEE ANY PRECIPITATION SATURDAY, BUT AFTER MIDNIGHT HEADING INTO SUNDAY MORNING MIXED SHOWERS LOOK TO BE IN THE FORECAST BY SUNRISE. TEMPERATURES WILL BE KEY SUNDAY, AS AREAS AT OR BELOW FREEZING COULD SEE SNOW SHOWERS, WHILE WARMER SPOTS GET RAIN. THESE MIXED SHOWERS WILL BE VERY ISOLATED, ENDING BY SUNDAY AFTERNOON. ON MONDAY, ANOTHER WEAK STORM SYSTEM COULD THROW A FEW RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS OUR WAY FOR THE 1ST DAY OF WINTER, WHICH OFFICIALLY ARRIVES AT 5:02 A.M.

DESPITE ALL THE CLOUDS AND CONSTANT DISTURBANCES, OUR AREA WILL STILL SEE A GRADUAL WARM UP INTO THE 40’S EACH AFTERNOON CHRISTMAS WEEK. HIGH PRESSURE RETURNS AND PROVIDES A LITTLE MORE SUNSHINE TO GO ALONG WITH A LITTLE WARMTH WEDNESDAY, BUT THE LAST OF SEVERAL WEAK STORM SYSTEMS BRINGS CLOUDS AND SHOWERS BACK TO THE REGION BEFORE CHRISTMAS. A POWERFUL COLD FRONT BRINGS US RAIN SHOWERS CHRISTMAS EVE; HOWEVER, MUCH COLDER AIR MOVES IN FOR CHRISTMAS DAY, WITH HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-30S. WE’LL KEEP AN EYE ON THIS IN THE COMING DAYS, TO SEE IF ANY LINGERING MOISTURE TURNS INTO SNOW FLURRIES CHRISTMAS MORNING!

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY AND VERY COLD. LOWS RANGE FROM 17-32 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY, WITH INCREASING CLOUDS SATURDAY NIGHT. HIGHS RANGE FROM 34-44 DEGREES.

SUNDAY: MIXED SHOWERS IN THE MORNING, WITH GRADUAL CLEARING LATE DAY. HIGHS IN THE 40S

MONDAY: WINTER ARRIVES AT 5:02 A.M. VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH OVERNIGHT MIXED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-40S

TUESDAY: MORNING RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS, THEN GRADUAL CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE MID-40S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 40S.

CHRISTMAS EVE: BECOMING CLOUDY WITH EVENING SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

CHRISTMAS DAY: LEFTOVER MORNING SHOWERS. TURNING MUCH COLDER. HIGHS IN THE 30S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!