A dry night, but showers return late Wednesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! DRY AND MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES HAVE RETURNED TO THE REGION LATE THIS AFTERNOON, AS HIGH PRESSURE BUILDS NORTH OF THE AREA TONIGHT AND INTO WEDNESDAY. TEMPERATURES OVERNIGHT LOOK TO DROP TO THE LOW TO MID 30S MOST AREAS, EXCEPT CLOSER TO THE BELTWAY, WHERE MID-40S ARE EXPECTED. WEDNESDAY WILL START OFF WITH SUNSHINE AND COMFORTABLE TEMPERATURES AROUND 60 DEGREES, BUT BY EVENING, CLOUDS WILL BUILD AS A WARM FRONT NEARS. SOME STEADY RAIN LOOKS TO ARRIVE, ESPECIALLY ACROSS NORTHERN MARYLAND, OVERNIGHT AND GOING INTO THURSDAY MORNING AS A WARM FRONT LIFTS SLOWLY NORTH. SOUTH OF THE WARM FRONT, TEMPERATURES WILL LIKELY REACH OR EXCEED 70.

SCATTERED SHOWERS LOOK TO CONTINUE INTO FRIDAY AS A COLD FRONT EVENTUALLY CROSSES THE AREA. THE BEST CHANCES AND HIGHEST RAIN ACCUMULATIONS WILL BE IN THE MOUNTAINS WITH GENERALLY LIGHTER AMOUNTS EAST OF THE MOUNTAINS. IT WILL; HOWEVER; BE VERY WARM ON FRIDAY, AS TEMPERATURES SOAR TO THE MID TO UPPER 70S AND POSSIBLY EVEN 80 DEGREES! AS IT STANDS RIGHT NOW, THE WEEKEND IS LOOKING TO BE MUCH COOLER, EVEN WITH PLENTY OF SUNSHINE. DAYTIME HIGHS SATURDAY WILL LIKELY OCCUR BEFORE SUNRISE AND THEN STAY IN THE UPPER 40S TO LOW 50S DURING THE AFTERNOON. SATURDAY NIGHT WILL BE QUITE CHILLY, WITH LOWS IN THE 20S AND THEN ON SUNDAY WE’LL SEE THE THERMOMETER STRUGGLE TO REACH THE MID-40S UNDER BREEZY CONDITIONS.

HERE IS YOUR 7-DAY FORECAST:

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR AND CHILLY. LOWS RANGING FROM THE MID-30S TO THE MID-40S.

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY EARLY, WITH INCREASING CLOUDS AND OVERNIGHT SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50S TO LOWER 60S.

THURSDAY: MORNING RAIN, FOLLOWED BY PARTLY SUNNY SKIES. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

FRIDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE. POSSIBLE RECORD WARMTH. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S AND LOWER 80S.

SATURDAY: BECOMING MOSTLY SUNNY, BREEZY AND MUCH COOLER. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, BREEZY AND CONTINUED COOL. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

MONDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH EARLY SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!