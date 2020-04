A dry and cool night

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WVM) — GOOD MONDAY! EARLIER TODAY WE SAW SOME DRIZZLE AND LIGHT SHOWERS, BUT NOW MOSTLY CLOUDY ARE SEEN. DRY WEATHER MOVES TONIGHT, AS HIGH PRESSURE BUILDS ACROSS THE AREA AND LOW TEMPERATURES DIP INTO THE LOW 40S. TUESDAY MORNING STARTS OFF DRY; HOWEVER, MOSTLY CLOUDY TO CLOUDY SKIES WILL BE MOVING IN DURING THE AFTERNOON. TWO THINGS WILL HELP TO PRODUCE THE CLOUDS, ONE BEING A WARM FRONT ASSOCIATED WITH A STORM SYSTEM MOVING IN FROM THE WEST AND THE OTHER BEING A QUICK MOVING DISTURBANCE SWINGING PAST OUR AREA TO THE NORTH. THIS DISTURBANCE, ALONG WITH THE WARM FRONT, WILL ALSO LEAD TO SOME SHOWERS TUESDAY AFTERNOON GOING INTO THE EVENING. AS FOR HIGH TEMPS, IT WILL BE TRICKY. IT WILL BE WARMER THAN TODAY, ESPECIALLY FOR AREAS SOUTH OF THE WARM FRONT, WHERE IT COULD GET NEAR 70, WHILE AREAS NORTH OF THE FRONT ARE FORECAST TO STAY IN THE UPPER 50S TO LOW 60S.

WEDNESDAY, THE WARM FRONT MOVES NORTH, SO MUCH OF THE DAY REMAINS DRY, AS TEMPERATURES HOLD IN THE LOW TO MID 70S. THE LATEST LONG-RANGE FORECAST MODELS ARE INDICATING THAT OUR NEXT STORM SYSTEM WILL GET TO AND MOVE THROUGH OUR AREA, SLOWER THAN WHAT THE WDVM WEATHER TEAM SAW THIS WEEKEND. AS A RESULT, RAIN (HEAVY AT TIMES) IS NOW MORE LIKELY TO START WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND PERSIST THROUGH THE END OF THE DAY THURSDAY. WIDESPREAD 1-2 INCHES OF RAIN ARE IN THE FORECAST WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR SOME POCKETS OF 2.5-3.0 INCHES INCREASING THE RISK OF MINOR TO MODERATE FLOODING. THE HEAVIEST RAIN ENDS THURSDAY NIGHT BUT ADDITIONAL SHOWERS ARE STILL EXPECTED FRIDAY. BETTER WEATHER IS LOOKING TO APPROACH THE AREA OVER THE WEEKEND, BEFORE ANOTHER SYSTEM MOVES INTO THE AREA SUNDAY NIGHT WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR MORE SHOWERS AND EVEN A FEW T-STORMS. TEMPERATURES REMAIN BELOW NORMAL, WITH HIGHS ONLY IN THE UPPER 50S TO LOW 60S.

TONIGHT: VARIABLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE 40S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 50S.

WEDNESDAY: DRY EARLY WITH RAIN BY EVENING. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

THURSDAY: HEAVY RAIN, WITH A FEW THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS. COOLER. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

SUNDAY: DRY MORNING WITH RAIN SHOWERS BY AFTERNOON. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

MONDAY: EARLY SHOWERS WITH GRADUAL CLEARING. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT NIGHT!