A damp and soggy weekend is ahead of us

Friday: Mostly cloudy with morning fog, then a stray shower or two will be possible over the mountains late. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph, High: 76 (73-79)

Friday night: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible to the west. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph, Low: 61 (58-64)

Saturday: Cloudy skies with spotty showers possible. Winds: E 8-12 mph, High: 70 (67-73), Low: 60 (57-64)

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

Another day, another round of clouds is expected. That’s been the theme of the week, as yesterday featured the exact same thing, though we were lucky enough to catch a little bit of sunshine through the middle of the day. This helped warm us up a few degrees, but overnight we’ve cooled off a decent bit and we once again have a lot of fog out there. This will dissipate toward mid-morning, and we’ll once again be stuck with mostly cloudy skies and warm temperatures. Low pressure over the Great Lakes is very rapidly weakening, but it will still start moving east with time. This will push a stray shower or two into the mountains tonight and into Saturday, but generally rain chances will stay low.

The weekend forecast has shifted a bit because of this change, as Saturday looks to be just as cloudy as recent days, though with the weakening nature of the western low showers will be scarce. Spotty showers will be most possible west of I-81, but a general rule of thumb will be quiet conditions. Meanwhile, another low pressure will be strengthening off the Atlantic Coast, and this storm looks to be our primary weekend rain-maker Saturday night into Sunday. The exact track and strength of this low will determine how much rain we see, but mostly our eastern counties will be the soggiest. Scattered showers will remain in play into Sunday evening, but we will be drying out quickly as this system pulls away.

Heading into next week high pressure will finally allow us to break out the sunshine, even if it is fairly gradually. We’ll go from mostly cloudy Monday, to partly cloudy Tuesday, to mostly sunny on Wednesday. All the while, we aren’t going to be any influence from the north, which is going to keep temperatures well above average. There will be a massive storm system and lots of cooler air over the Mountain West, but this system will have a hard time overcoming the ridge over us toward the end of next week. That being said, prepare for continued dry and warm conditions as we head into the middle of October.

Have a great Friday and enjoy the weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson