A cold front will pass overnight

The front will keep our temperatures below average and leave Thursday with a chilly breeze.

Nice and sunny after a night of rain and clouds. Rainfall last night totaled up to at least a tenth of an inch. A few saw up to a good quarter of an inch of rain. Only an isolated location saw rainfall approaching a half-inch, but now, clouds are clearing this morning, and now expect sunnier skies for the rest of the day.

A few clouds may arrive Thursday as a relatively dry cold front reinforces the chilly air in the region. Winds may gust up to 25 mph. A chance of showers will come late week into the weekend.

Friday morning may start with a few flurries for areas along the Mason-Dixon. A warm front will lift and warm temperatures up into the mid to upper 50’s. Friday giving us rain later in the day and overnight into Saturday morning.

Temperatures rise the mercury next week, turning our temperatures back closer to the average for this mid to late April timeframe.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Expect mostly sunny skies after a cloudy morning. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

Wednesday night: Plan to see partly cloudy skies with low falling into the 30’s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy after a front passes through to reinforce cold air about the region. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s. Winds will gust up to 25 mph.

Friday: A mix of clouds with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Saturday: A mix of clouds after a morning shower, otherwise highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Sunday: Anticipate partly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 60’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Tuesday: Looking forward to mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 60’s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen