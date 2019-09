A cold front passes south tonight bringing the end of storms

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — HAPPY LABOR DAY! ON THIS MONDAY, AN APPROACHING COLD FRONT WILL SLOWLY MOVE INTO THE AREA FROM THE NORTHWEST THIS AFTERNOON INTO THIS EVENING, TRIGGERING SHOWERS AND SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS. A FEW OF THE STORMS COULD BE SEVERE, WITH LOCALLY DAMAGING WINDS BEING THE PRIMARY THREAT. THE FRONT WILL WEAKEN LATE TONIGHT, BUT A FEW SHOWERS ARE STILL POSSIBLE NEAREST THE FRONT. OVERNIGHT LOWS WILL BE IN THE 60S FOR MOST AREAS.

CLEARER SKIES PREVAIL TUESDAY, AS HIGH PRESSURE MOVES BACK INTO THE REGION. THE BRIEF BREAK FROM STORMS WILL BE SHORT-LIVED, HOWEVER, AS ANOTHER COLD FRONT APPROACHES OUR REGION ON WEDNESDAY. SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE AHEAD OF THE FRONT WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. WEDNESDAY WILL BE OUR WARMEST DAY OF THE WEEK, WITH HIGHS NEAR 90 DEGREES IN SOME AREAS. THE FRONT WILL SLOWLY CROSS THE REGION WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO THURSDAY, FINALLY MAKE A FINAL PUSH SOUTHEASTWARDS AND AWAY FROM OUR REGION. WITH THE AFOREMENTIONED FRONT CONTINUING TO HEAD SOUTH, TEMPERATURES WILL BE ON A GRADUAL COOLING TREND THROUGH THE END OF THE WEEK. HIGH PRESSURE WILL THEN BUILD IN FOR THE FIRST FULL WEEKEND OF SEPTEMBER IN THE WAKE OF DORIAN, WITH COMFORTABLE TEMPERATURES AND MORE SUNSHINE.

WITH REGARDS TO DORIAN, THE LATEST GUIDANCE SUGGESTS A TRACK NEAR CAPE HATTERAS, WHICH WOULD LIKELY RESULT IN MINIMAL, BUT NOT ZERO, IMPACT ON OUR FORECAST AREA. THE MOST LIKELY IMPACT IN THIS SCENARIO WOULD BE SOME OUTER RAIN BANDS AND GUSTY WINDS IN SOUTHERN MD ON THE MIDDLE BAY AND LOWER POTOMAC. HOWEVER, THE TRACK SEVERAL DAYS OUT CAN END UP SIGNIFICANTLY OFF, SO WE’LL DEFINITELY BE WATCHING ITS FUTURE PROGRESS CLOSELY.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: A FEW EARLY SHOWERS AND STORMS, THEN GRADUALLY BECOMING PARTLY CLEAR. LOWS: 60-68. WINDS WILL BE LIGHT AND VARIABLE.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND A STORM OR TWO. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S TO LOW 90S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND COOLER. HIGHS IN THE LOW 70S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND BREEZY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 70S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 70S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY WITH CLOUDS INCREASING. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 70S.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID 70S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!