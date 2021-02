A cold front overnight to bring in some light rain and snow

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! OVERNIGHT, CLOUDS WILL BEGIN TO RETURN AS A COLD FRONT HEADS OUR WAY. MIXED PRECIPITATION WILL BEGIN TO FALL AROUND MIDNIGHT, WITH MAINLY SNOW TO THE NORTH AND MAINLY RAIN TO THE SOUTH. THIS PRECIPITATION WILL MOVE THROUGH QUICKLY, WRAPPING UP AROUND 7-9 AM TOMORROW MORNING. BY AFTERNOON, SUNSHINE LOOKS TO RETURN AS SKIES CLEAR FROM WEST TO EAST. WITH MORE SUNSHINE, DAYTIME HIGHS ARE FORECAST TO RANGE FROM THE LOWER 30S IN THE MOUNTAINS, TO THE LOWER 50S ACROSS NORTHERN VIRGINIA.

SPEAKING OF MAJOR CHANGES, ALL THE LONG RANGE FORECAST MODELS HAVE ONCE AGAIN FLIPPED, BRINGING PRECIPITATION (IN THE FORM OF MAINLY SNOW) BACK TO AREA EARLY SUNDAY. WE’RE NOT LOOKING AT A MAJOR STORM, AND FORTUNATELY, IT WILL BE QUICK MOVING. BEHIND THIS SYSTEM, A MODIFIED COLD AIR MASS WILL BUILD INTO OUR REGION LATE SUNDAY INTO MONDAY. THE NEXT STORM LOOKS TO BE WEAK AND BRING SOME LIGHT RAIN SHOWERS TO THE REGION TUESDAY.

TONIGHT: CLOUDY WITH RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS RANGING BETWEEN 33-42 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: EARLY CLOUDS/PRECIPITATION, THEN AFTERNOON CLEARING. HIGHS RANGING BETWEEN 33-52 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

SUNDAY: AM CLOUDS/ SNOW SHOWERS, THEN LATE CLEARING. HIGHS AROUND 40 DEGREES.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND COLD! HIGHS IN THE 30S.

TUESDAY: MAINLY LIGHT RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND CHILLY. HIGHS IN THE 30S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 30S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE NIGHT!