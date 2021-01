A cold front brings slightly cooler temperatures for Friday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! TONIGHT, MOSTLY CLEAR SKIES WILL PREVAIL, AS TEMPERATURES FALL INTO THE MIDDLE 20S TO UPPER 30S. FRIDAY, DRY WEATHER, AND SUNNY SKIES WILL BE WITH US AS A STRONG COLD FRONT PASS OVER THE REGION. BEHIND THE FRONT, A BLUSTERY AND COLD DAY IS ON TAP SATURDAY WITH GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS AND DAYTIME HIGHS IN THE 30S TO NEAR 40 DEGREES. DESPITE THE COLD CONDITIONS, SKIES WILL BE MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH-PRESSURE WILL MOVE OVERHEAD SATURDAY NIGHT, ALLOWING FOR MOSTLY CLEAR SKIES AND THE LIGHT WINDS, AS WE SEE AND FEEL THE COLDEST NIGHT OF THE WINTER SO FAR. LOWS BY SUNRISE SUNDAY MORNING WILL BE IN THE TEENS TO LOWER THE 20S ACROSS THE AREA!

SUNDAY, THE AFOREMENTIONED HIGH PRESSURE SLIDES FURTHER OUT TO SEA AND A SOUTHERN STORM STARTS TO GATHER STEAM AND HEAD TOWARD THE AREA ON MONDAY. CURRENTLY, IT LOOKS LIKE WE WILL SEE RAIN, SNOW AND FREEZING RAIN WITH THE MONDAY STORM, WHICH WILL CARRY INTO TUESDAY MORNING, BEFORE EXITING THE REGION MIDDAY TUESDAY. CANADIAN HIGH PRESSURE RETURNS FOR WEDNESDAY, BUT THEN MORE INCLEMENT WEATHER COULD RETURN ON THURSDAY. DETAILS ARE STILL SKETCHY THIS FAR OUT, BUT WE’LL MONITOR IT OVER THE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS. STAY TUNED!

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS RANGING FROM 24-38 DEGREES.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: SUNNY TO MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 30S.

MONDAY: CLOUDY WITH MIXED PRECIPITATION. HIGHS AROUND 40 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: MORNING PRECIPITATION BEFORE BECOMING PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 40 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, BREEZY AND COLD. HIGHS IN THE MID-30S.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY WITH SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-30S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!