A cold and breezy night ahead

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! CLOUDS WILL DECREASE AND MOSTLY CLEAR SKIES WILL BE SEEN TONIGHT. WITH CLEARING SKIES AND STILL BREEZY CONDITIONS, TEMPERATURES WILL DIP INTO THE 20S FOR MOST AREAS, WITH TEENS IN THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS. FRIDAY WILL SEE A CONTINUATION OF MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES AND BREEZY CONDITIONS, AS A LARGE STORM OVER EASTERN CANADA AND HIGH-PRESSURE ACROSS THE GREAT LAKES, KEEPS GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS IN PLACE THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY. THEREAFTER, THE WINDS WILL DIMINISH HEADING INTO SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY. TEMPERATURES FRIDAY AND THROUGH THE WEEKEND WILL REMAIN BELOW NORMAL FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR, WITH OVERNIGHT LOWS IN THE 20S AND DAYTIME HIGHS IN THE 40S (LOW 30S ACROSS THE MOUNTAINS).

DRY AND SEASONABLY COOL WEATHER WILL BE SEEN THIS WEEKEND BEFORE A NOTABLE WARMING TREND NEXT WEEK. WE’LL CONTINUE TO STAY DRY MONDAY INTO TUESDAY, BEFORE OUR NEXT CHANCE FOR SHOWERS LATE WEDNESDAY INTO THURSDAY AS A COLD FRONT POTENTIALLY IMPACTS OUR REGION.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR, COLD, AND BREEZY. LOWS RANGING BETWEEN 18-27 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: SUNNY. HIGHS RANGING FROM 34-47 DEGREES.

WEEKEND: SUNNY TO MOSTLY SUNNY AND SEASONABLY CHILLY. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

MONDAY- TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

WEDNESDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH CLOUDS AND OVERNIGHT SHOWERS. HIGH IN THE 60S.

HAVE A WONDERFUL NIGHT!