A chilly night, but a beautiful Tuesday coming up

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! TONIGHT WILL HAVE CLEAR SKIES AND IT WILL FEEL MUCH COLDER THAN PAST NIGHTS, AS FORECASTED LOWS SHOULD RANGE BETWEEN THE MID-30 TO THE MID-40S IN AND AROUND THE BELTWAY. TUESDAY, UNDER ABUNDANT SUNSHINE AND A SOUTHERLY WIND, IT SHOULD BE JUST A LITTLE WARMER THAN TODAY, AS FORECASTED HIGHS WILL BE NEAR 70 DEGREES. TUESDAY NIGHT, CLOUDS WILL BE ON THE INCREASE AND RAIN SHOWERS LOOK TO ARRIVE BY DAYBREAK.

WEDNESDAY EXPECT SCATTERED RAIN SHOWERS ALL DAY AND RIGHT NOW IT APPEARS THAT ONE INCH OF RAIN IS POSSIBLE FROM SUNRISE TO SUNSET EAST OF THE BLUE RIDGE. THERE MAY BE A FEW ISOLATED INSTANCES OF FLOODING ALONG THE I-95 CORRIDOR, BUT MOST PLACES WON’T SEE ANY FLOODING ISSUES. COLDER AIR WILL START MOVING IN BEHIND THE FRONT AND AS IT DOES ANY LINGERING RAIN SHOWERS SHOULD CHANGE OVER TO SNOW SHOWERS WITH SOME MINOR ACCUMULATIONS LIKELY IN THE MOUNTAINS. THURSDAY MORNING LINGERING SHOWERS WILL DEPART AND BY AFTERNOON OUR WEATHER WILL TURN COLDER AND THE WINDS WILL PICK UP ONCE AGAIN. FRIDAY WILL STILL BE CHILLY (HIGHS ONLY REACHING THE MID-40S), BUT ALSO SUNNY AS ANOTHER STRONG SURFACE HIGH PRESSURE GRADUALLY BUILDS INFORM THE WEST. BY THE WEEKEND, THE COLDER AIR WILL START TO TRANSITION TO MILDER AFTERNOON HIGHS, GOING FROM THE UPPER 50S ON SATURDAY TO THE UPPER 60S BY SUNDAY.

TONIGHT: CLEAR SKIES. LOWS RANGE FROM 36-46 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

THURSDAY: MORNING MIX, THEN COOLER AND BREEZY. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

FRIDAY: SUNNY AND CHILLY. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

WEEKEND: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS FROM THE UPPER 50S TO THE UPPER 60S.

.MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND MILD. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!