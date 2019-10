A chilly morning, but a pleasant afternoon

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — TEMPERATURES THIS EVENING ARE FORECAST TO BE IN THE 40S TO NEAR 50 DEGREE RANGE. THURSDAY AND FRIDAY, HIGH-PRESSURE WILL WEDGE IN BETWEEN THE LOW OFF OUR COAST AND A FRONT MOVING IN FROM THE WEST, WITH THE RESULT BEING A MOSTLY DRY, COOL, BREEZY COUPLE OF DAYS. WE’LL END THE WORK WEEK WITH HIGHS BASED ON CLOUD COVERAGE, BUT A GENERAL RANGE OF UPPER 60S TO LOW 70S WILL BE COMMON ALONG WITH OVERNIGHT TEMPS DIPPING DOWN INTO THE 40S TO LOW 50S. THE WEATHER STARTS TO CHANGE A BIT LATER FRIDAY NIGHT, AS THE PESKY LOW OFF OUR COAST SHIFTS EAST AND A COLD FRONT APPROACHES FROM THE WEST. CLOUDS WILL BE ON THE INCREASE OUT AHEAD OF THE FRONT AND IN FACT, A FEW SHOWERS COULD REACH WESTERN MARYLAND AND EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA OVERNIGHT FRIDAY. LOWS WILL AGAIN BE IN THE 40S TO LOW 50S.

ON SATURDAY, THERE IS A CHANCE OF A FEW SHOWERS, MAINLY LATER IN THE AFTERNOON INTO SATURDAY NIGHT, AS THE AFOREMENTIONED COLD FRONT PASSES THROUGH THE AREA. WEAK HIGH PRESSURE AND COOLER TEMPERATURES WILL THEN BUILD IN BEHIND THE FRONT ON SUNDAY AND INTO THE BEGINNING OF NEXT WEEK. BY TUESDAY, OUR NEXT STORM SYSTEM WILL BRING THE AREA A CHANCE FOR A FEW SHOWERS.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS CLOSER TO THE COAST. LOWS: 45-55. NORTHEAST WINDS AT 5 TO 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S TO LOWER 70S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 60S.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. PERHAPS A LATE EVENING SHOWER OR TWO. HIGHS AROUND 70.

SUNDAY: BECOMING SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 60S.

COLUMBUS DAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S AND LOWER 70S.

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS WITH PM SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID 60S TO LOW 70S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS LIKELY, ESPECIALLY IN THE MORNING AND EARLY AFTERNOON. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 60S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!