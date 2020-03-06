A chilly but average start to the weekend, warming above normal Sunday

There may be a few showers on Friday with sunnier conditions to come Saturday.

Clouds will increase this Friday, giving us a chance of showers as we head throughout the day. Showers will mainly be light with most locations seeing only a few hundredths to tenths of an inch of rain. Most of the region will be less than a quarter-inch of rain. Rain may fall harder around the Chesapeake Bay with a few locations seeing a quarter to a half-inch of rain.

Back off to the west, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Western Grant County. The timing of the alert is from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday for the possibility of 2-4 inches of snowfall. Some areas within the West Virginia Highlands may see 5-10 inches of snow, but this will mainly be to our southwest with an associated Winter Storm Warning. The highest mountains along the windward side of the Alleghenies will see accumulating snow of at least 1-2 inches.

The valley may see a flurry or two overnight into early Saturday morning. Clouds will begin to clear, and winds will start to kick up Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon. Winds will be out of the northwest with gusts as high as 35 mph. These winds will keep Saturday on the chilly side, but it will also help the clouds exit for sunnier skies Saturday. Get ready for sunny and warm conditions on Sunday and Monday before a chance of rain comes Tuesday through Thursday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy skies will turn partly cloudy. There will be a chance of rain before midnight with lows in the low to mid 30’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 15-25 mph with gusts up w 30 mph.

Saturday: Becoming mostly clear with highs in the mid to upper 40’s. Winds will gust up to 35 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60’s.

Monday: Plan for partly sunny skies with clouds increasing throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s. One or two places may hit 70 degrees.

Tuesday: Expect mostly cloudy skies with a possible shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Wednesday: Watch for mainly cloudy skies with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Thursday: A few clouds may break with a chance of isolated showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Have a fantastic Friday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen