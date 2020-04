A chilly and breezy night ahead

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! TODAY WE SAW BOUNTIFUL AMOUNTS OF SUNSHINE, BUT SOME WINDY CONDITIONS AS WELL. A STEADY BREEZE, WITH AN OCCASIONAL GUST, WILL CONTINUE OVERNIGHT WITH LOW TEMPS DROPPING TO THE UPPER 30S TO LOWER 40S UNDER MOSTLY CLEAR SKIES. THE NICE, BUT BREEZY, WEATHER WILL CONTINUE INTO FRIDAY. THERE WILL BE A FEW MORE CLOUDS, BUT IT LOOKS TO BE RAIN FREE. THE WEEKEND IS FORECAST TO BE DRY, BUT THERE WILL BE MORE CLOUDS AROUND SUNDAY AS A COLD FRONT APPROACHES THE REGION. THE WEAKENING FRONT MAY BRING A FEW SHOWERS SUNDAY, WITH ONLY A TRACE OF LIGHT RAINFALL EXPECTED. TEMPERATURES WILL CONTINUE TO CLIMB AND REACH THE MID-60S BY SUNDAY.

HEADING INTO NEXT WEEK, THE NEXT ACCUMULATING RAIN LOOKS TO ARRIVE LATE TUESDAY AND INTO WEDNESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. TEMPERATURES WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO RISE, PEAKING OUT IN THE LOWER 70S WHICH IS SOME 10-15 DEGREES ABOVE NORMAL FOR EARLY APRIL.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. BREEZY. LOWS RANGING FROM THE MID-30S TO THE MID-40S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50S AND LOWER 60S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH ISOLATED SHOWER. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, WITH OVERNIGHT SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH LIGHT SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW 70S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE AROUND 60 DEGREES.

