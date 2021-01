A blustery January day is the forecast for the I270 corridor

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! TONIGHT, WE’LL SEE INCREASING CLOUDS AS A COLD FRONT WILL SWING THROUGH THE REGION INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING. OVERNIGHT LOW TEMPS WILL RANGE FROM NEAR FREEZING IN THE MOUNTAINS TO THE MIDDLE AND UPPER 30S IN AND AROUND THE BELTWAY. WEDNESDAY MORNING AND INTO THE EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON, SNOW SHOWERS ARE POSSIBLE, BUT ANY ACCUMULATION IS FORECAST TO BE IN THE MOUNTAINS, WHERE A COUPLE OF INCHES IS POSSIBLE. THIS HAS PROMPTED THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE TO ISSUING A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR GARRETT COUNTY IN WESTERN MD, AND WESTERN GRANT IN EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA. IN ADDITION TO THE MOUNTAIN SNOW, IT WILL BE QUITE WINDY. WIND GUSTS LOOK TO INCREASE THROUGHOUT THE MORNING, WITH GUSTS POTENTIALLY REACHING 40 MPH! WITH HIGH TEMPERATURES ONLY IN THE MID-30S TO LOW 40S, THIS WILL KEEP WIND CHILLS INTO THE MID-20S TO LOW 30S FOR THE NON-MOUNTAINOUS REGIONS. FOR THE MOUNTAINS, WIND CHILLS WILL REACH THE SINGLE DIGITS, AND MAY EVEN DROP BELOW 0. WEDNESDAY NIGHT THE WINDS SHOULD DIMINISH AND LOWS WILL DIP INTO THE LOW TO MID 20S IN MOST AREAS, WITH LOW TO MID-TEENS EXPECTED ACROSS THE MOUNTAINS.

QUIET WEATHER RETURNS FOR THE REST OF THE WEEK AND WEEKEND. HIGH PRESSURE WILL GIVE US AFTERNOONS WHERE WE SEE MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES AND OVERNIGHT’S WHERE WE SEE A STARRY SKY. TEMPERATURES WILL ALSO REBOUND FROM THE VERY CHILLY WEDNESDAY, GETTING BACK UP INTO THE MID-40S. A STORM SYSTEM MAY IMPACT THE AREA EARLY NEXT WEEK, BRINGING THE CHANCE FOR RAIN OR SNOW. DETAILS ARE STILL SKETCHY THIS FAR OUT, BUT WE’LL MONITOR IT OVER THE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS. STAY TUNED!

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS RANGING FROM 30-39 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH SNOW SHOWERS. WINDY. HIGHS IN THE 30S.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

MONDAY: CLOUDY WITH LIGHT RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 30S AND 40S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SNOW AND RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 30S.

